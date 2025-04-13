Is Chelsea vs Ipswich on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League game today

Newcastle ended their long trophy drought by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last time out

After their European adventure to Poland on Thursday, Chelsea are back to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon in a game that won't be televised in the UK. Here's our guide on how to watch Chelsea vs Ipswich live streams wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Ipswich key information

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Sunday, 13 April 2025 Kick-off time 2pm BST / 9am ET Venue Stamford Bridge, London TV & Streaming ► Peacock (US) ► Fubo (Canada) ► Optus (Australia) Watch from anywhere Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in the UK?

Chelsea vs Ipswich has not been selected for this round of televised fixtures, meaning live television coverage is not available in the UK.

If you're visiting the UK this week, you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in the US

In the US, you can watch Chelsea vs Ipswich on Peacock, which is NBC's streaming service.

Peacock starts from $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and gets you roughly half of the Premier League games each week.

How to watch Chelsea vs Ipswich from anywhere

Not going to be at home this week? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Chelsea vs Ipswich. A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Chelsea vs Ipswich streams globally

Can I watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in Canada? Canadians can watch Chelsea vs Ipswich on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Ipswich on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Chelsea vs Ipswich on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in Africa? You can watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

