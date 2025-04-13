Is Chelsea vs Ipswich on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League game today
Champions League hunting Chelsea take on relegation threatened Ipswich at Stamford Bridge
After their European adventure to Poland on Thursday, Chelsea are back to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon in a game that won't be televised in the UK. Here's our guide on how to watch Chelsea vs Ipswich live streams wherever you are in the world.
Chelsea vs Ipswich key information
Date
Sunday, 13 April 2025
Kick-off time
2pm BST / 9am ET
Venue
Stamford Bridge, London
TV & Streaming
Watch from anywhere
Can I watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in the UK?
Chelsea vs Ipswich has not been selected for this round of televised fixtures, meaning live television coverage is not available in the UK.
If you're visiting the UK this week, you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in the US
In the US, you can watch Chelsea vs Ipswich on Peacock, which is NBC's streaming service.
Peacock starts from $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and gets you roughly half of the Premier League games each week.
How to watch Chelsea vs Ipswich from anywhere
Not going to be at home this week? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Chelsea vs Ipswich. A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Chelsea vs Ipswich streams globally
Can I watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in Canada?
Canadians can watch Chelsea vs Ipswich on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Ipswich on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.
Can I watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch Chelsea vs Ipswich on Sky Sport Now.
Can I watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in Africa?
You can watch Chelsea vs Ipswich in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.
For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.