Chelsea closing in on Malo Gusto as Lyon defender set for Blues medical – report

Ligue 1 sensation Malo Gusto is set to undergo a medical at Chelsea (opens in new tab) ahead of his proposed move from Lyon.

On Friday, the Blues agreed a deal worth £26.3m plus add-ons (opens in new tab) for the highly-rated 19-year-old right-back.

According to football.london (opens in new tab), Gusto has now arrived in London for a medical. Assuming that goes smoothly, he is set to rejoin Lyon on loan for the remainder of this season.

Malo Gusto is one of the hottest properties in Ligue 1, drawing comparisons with Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Leandro Amorim/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Gusto came through Lyon's youth ranks and made his senior debut as a 17-year-old. He's represented France up to U21 level.

A midfielder prior to joining Lyon at the age of 13, Gusto has described himself as (opens in new tab) "attacking, punchy, powerful, fast [and] technically adept".

For Chelsea, it's been a seriously busy January transfer window already: the Blues have picked up where they left off last summer in terms of spending, bringing in six new faces this month at a combined cost of over £150m.

Assuming the deal for Gusto goes through, he will become Chelsea's 20th signing since Todd Boehly completed his takeover at Stamford Bridge eight months ago.

Mykhailo Mudryk is the most expensive of Chelsea's January signings, joining for £89m from Shakhtar Donetsk (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Gusto has featured 15 times for Lyon this term, taking his total number of appearances for the club to 63.

He got his first taste of European football last season, as Lyon reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

