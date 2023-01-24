Arsenal target Declan Rice has agreed to join Gunners: report

Arsenal target and West Ham United captain Declan Rice has given his word to the Gunners that he'll be moving from east London to north this summer.

That's according to reports that say that the skipper of the struggling Irons is set to leave the club that he's come through the ranks at in order to make a huge transfer across the capital. The Gunners are top of the league and many people's favourites for the Premier League title.

What's more, Rice has turned down three contracts put on the table to him by his employers at the London Stadium, according to the Guardian (opens in new tab). Sky Sports (opens in new tab), meanwhile, say that one of them was an eight-year deal.

Arsenal are tipped to win the title by some – and are looking to strengthen further (Image credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, Spanish outlet Nacional, via Football365 (opens in new tab) have reported that Rice has told European champions Real Madrid that he isn't interested in a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu to become the long-term replacement for Casemiro – who joined Manchester United in the summer.

Rice could have formed a ferocious midfield for the next decade with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the Spanish capital – all three are under 24 years old – yet he has apparently "given his word" to Arsenal.

Last April, David Moyes said that his star was not for sale under circumstances and put a big price tag on his head to ward off suitors

“£150 million just now would be the minimum, but he is not for sale,” the Hammers boss said. “What I do know is that it means there are only certain clubs that could even consider it.”

Declan Rice is wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United according to reports – but is willing to snub them all for the Gunners (Image credit: Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

With the England international approaching the last year of his contract, however, West Ham face a choice of letting him leave for free at its expiry or cashing in on the talent.

Rice is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

