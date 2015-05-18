Chelsea by far the best in the Premier League - Pulis

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis wanted all the focus to be on Chelsea despite his team's 3-0 win at The Hawthorns.

In an unusual 30-second news conference, during which only Pulis spoke, the Welshman lauded Jose Mourinho's men for their season – one that has them crowned champions and sit eight points clear atop the Premier League with a game remaining.

A brace from Saido Berahino and second-half goal from Chris Brunt helped West Brom to an emphatic victory, with Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas sent off in the 29th minute.

Pulis was keen to point out Chelsea's dominance throughout 2014-15, hailing them as easily the Premier League's best.

"Obviously we're very, very pleased. It's a great finish," he said.

"We finish 13th in the table but I don't think anything should be taken away from the team we played.

"The team that we've played have been by far the best team in England in the Premier League this year. They've won it by a country mile, and they've been that much better than anybody else.

"Although we've won the game, all the praise, everything else, should go to Jose, his coaching staff, the people at Chelsea and the players.

"Thanks ever so much and good night."

West Brom sit 13th ahead of their trip to Arsenal on Sunday to finish the season.