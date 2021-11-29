Chelsea: €84m Federico Chiesa bid reportedly approved by Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea are set to bid €84m for Juventus star Federico Chiesa, with manager Thomas Tuchel having approved the deal.

That's according to reports, with Italian journalist Enzo Bucchioni claiming that the finer details are being worked on right now.

"Chelsea have decided to take action and offer €84million for Federico Chiesa," Bucchioni says. "Evidently seeing him play twice closely has removed the last doubts and Tuchel gave the OK and the operation has officially started through intermediaries."

Chiesa recently faced Chelsea in the Champions League but performed excellently on English soil during Euro 2020. The winger was one of the Italians' title-winning stars and could well help add to the attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has a wealth of players to choose from in forward positions. Against Manchester United, the German opted for Timo Werner as his centre-forward, with Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi in support. Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount also came onto the field. Kai Havertz didn't make it onto the field.

Rumours persist that Barcelona and Liverpool are fans of Pulisic, while Mount, Ziyech and Werner have all been linked with moves away from west London.

Chiesa is a dynamic and versatile attacker who could slot into Tuchel's intense press with ease, while some have questioned the lack of game-changers available to the Blues and whether they need an upgrade.

Chelsea have also been linked with defenders in the coming months.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva are all out of contract at the end of the season, with links to Jules Kounde resurfacing lately. Matthijs De Ligt has also be touted for a move.

Chelsea's only two summer signings were Lukaku and midfielder Saul Niguez on loan.