Chelsea grab crucial away goal in draw with Real Madrid
Chelsea grabbed a crucial away goal in their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first-leg encounter at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano on Tuesday evening.
The Blues got off to a great start and dominated proceedings in the opening exchanges of the game, while Madrid sat back and soaked up the pressure.
Timo Werner should've broken the deadlock in the ninth minute but the German saw his strike saved by former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from point blank range.
Chelsea eventually took the lead five minutes later when Antonio Rudiger picked out Christian Pulisic inside the area before taking the ball around Courtois to fire his effort past two men on the line.
The Spanish side had a chance to level matters in the 21st minute when Karim Benzema unleashed a strike from just outside the box, but the French international struck the post with his curling effort.
The home side continued to press forward and managed to level matters eight minutes later when Benzema controlled the ball with his head inside the box before volleying the ball past Edouard Mendy to make it 1-1.
Toni Kroos nearly handed Real the lead just after the half hour mark but blazed his curling effort just wide of the right post from 22 yards out.
Chelsea had a chance to restore their lead with two minutes left until the half time break when Werner got into a good position down the right but he blazed his poor effort into the side netting as the game went to the half time break locked at 1-1.
Real had the first real chance of the second half after 51 minutes of play but Benzema curled his effort just wide of the top right hand corner from the edge of the box.
Zinedine Zidane made his first change of the game in the 67th minute when he introduced Eden Hazard, who made his first appearance against his former club, while Thomas Tuchel made a triple substitution as Recce James, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech came on for Azpilicueta, Werner and Pulisic, respectively.
Ziyech had a chance to make it 2-1 in the 79th minute but saw his free kick comfortably saved by the former Chelsea shot stopper.
The home side threatened with three minutes left to play as Kroos' corner was headed just wide - possibly with the aid of a deflection from Chilwell.
Both teams pressed forward in the closing stages of the game but were unable to find the winning goal as they settled for a draw in Spain.
