Chelsea hold on to beat Leicester in crucial win

Chelsea moved up to third place in the Premier League standings after securing a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

The Blues got off to a bright start and should've taken the lead on a number of occasions in the opening 15 minutes of the game with the likes of Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James and N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea did have the ball in the back of the net in the 21st minute when Timo Werner fired home clinically but the assistant's flag went up for offside.

Werner had the ball in the back of the net for the second time in the game after 34 minutes of play but VAR ruled the goal out as the replay showed the ball hit Werner's hand on the way in.

Christian Pulisic had a chance to hand Chelsea the lead in the 43rd minute but could only divert his shot into the side netting after he was played through on goal by Mason Mount.

Despite Chelsea's dominance over the Foxes in the first half the game went into the half break lock at 0-0.

The Blues came out guns blazing in the second half and took the lead two minutes when Chilwell sent in a wonderful inswinging delivery which was flicked on at the near post for Antonio Rudiger, who bundled it over the line at the far post.

Chelsea were then awarded a penalty in the 66th minute when Wesley Fofana tripped Werner just inside the box. Jorginho kept his cool to roll the ball to Schmeichel's left, sending the Leicester goalkeeper the wrong way.

Leicester managed to pull a goal back in the 76th minute when Mateo Kovacic got caught in possession by Wilfred Ndidi who slotted in compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho to sweep home and halve the deficit.

The Foxes should've levelled the game in stoppage time but Perez blazed his effort over the target from 18 yards out after receiving a cutback from Pereira.

However, Chelsea managed to hold off a late pressure from Leicester to hold on to their lead until the final whistle to secure all three points at home.