Chelsea know the value of talisman Hazard

Chelsea are still holding out for £100million to sell Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

The Blues are understood to be standing firm on their valuation of star forward Hazard, determined not to lose their talisman at a knockdown price.

Madrid continue to expect precious little delay on completing a deal to sign the Belgium playmaker this summer.

Eden Hazard has been in flying form for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

But Chelsea are insisting that Madrid meet their valuation of their top asset, despite Real wanting to pay £85million for the 28-year-old.

Hazard’s Chelsea contract expires next summer and the 100-cap Belgium flyer has refused to sign new terms with the Blues.

The 19-goal star is enjoying his best-ever season at the Stamford Bridge club, and has himself insisted he will wait until the end of the campaign to resolve his future.

Eden Hazard is a big admirer of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (Nick Potts/PA)

Hazard has previously labelled joining Madrid a “dream” move however, and he grew up with Real boss Zinedine Zidane’s poster on his bedroom wall.

Former Scotland and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin also believes Hazard’s Real Madrid move is not yet a done deal.

“I thought for quite a long time that Eden Hazard definitely is going to Real Madrid,” Nevin told The Totally Football Show.

“I was staying at the Chelsea hotel last night. I walked out of Chelsea on the way here this morning and I met somebody who I won’t name at the club.

Pat Nevin does not think it is a formality that Eden Hazard is leaving Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)”And I said ‘of course, with Eden going’, and he looked at me and he went ‘you think so?'”

Chelsea’s squad building plans for next season are still hampered by their two-window FIFA transfer ban, that the club has appealed.

The Blues are still waiting for the outcome of that appeal, but could take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should FIFA determine that the transfer embargo should stand.