Chelsea loan Dabo to Vitesse

Chelsea have made defender Fankaty Dabo the latest player loaned out to partner club Vitesse Arnhem.

The 21-year-old made 15 appearances for Swindon Town in League One in the second half of last season and will now spend all of the 2017-18 campaign in the Eredivisie.

Dabo, a product of Chelsea's youth system, is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues.

Chelsea have loaned players to Vitesse on a regular basis since 2010, with Nemanja Matic and Betrand Traore among the players to have had stints in the Dutch top flight.

Last season, Nathan, Lewis Baker, Matt Miazga and Mukhtar Ali were all loaned to Vitesse as they finished fifth in the Dutch top flight.