Chelsea midfielder Baker extends Vitesse loan

Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker has had his loan spell with Vitesse extended for another season.

The 21-year-old spent the 2015-16 campaign with the Eredivisie club, scoring five goals in 31 league games as they finished ninth in the table.

Despite interest from other clubs, Baker will now spend an additional season with Vitesse as their partnership with Chelsea continues.

Chelsea's Nathan is also on loan at Vitesse, with Baker hoping to continue his development.

"There was interest from a number of other clubs," he told the Dutch side's official website.

"I discussed my options with Chelsea and with my family and we came to the conclusion that another year at Vitesse was the best option.

"I learned a lot last season and I am in better shape than ever."

The England youth international enters the new season in fine fettle, having netted four goals in as many games as the Three Lions won the Toulon tournament in May.

"I want to take my form from the Toulon tournament into the new season," he added. "I want to keep developing and play a strong season."