Chelsea move up to fourth after Brighton draw

Chelsea moved up to fourth place in the Premier League standings following their goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

The Blues started off on the front foot and almost took the lead 12 minutes into the first half Hakim Ziyech clipped the ball to the far post but Marcos Alonso failed to make any contact with the ball as it curled away from him.

Chelsea should've broken the deadlock in the 20th minute after Ben White got a touch to the ball inside his own box, which fell kindly for Kai Havertz, who fired the ball goalwards but Sanchez was alert and made a smart block to keep the German at bay.

Brighton had their first real chance in the 37th minute from the resultant free kick, the ball dropped for Trossard, who got a shot away from the edge of the penalty area, his strike curled towards goal but Kepa Arrizabalaga was in a position to make a comfortable save.

Neither side could be separated as the game went into the break locked at 0-0.

Both teams got the second half off to a good start and shared possession as they look to get the opening goal.

Bissouma had a chance to hand his side the lead in the 69th minute but his effort from distance took a deflect before going out for a corner.

Brighton were given a golden opportunity to score their first goal at Stamford Bridge in the 80th minute but Welback hit the post with his curling effort before having his rebound shot saved by Zouma on the line for Chelsea.

The Blues had their own chance at the other end when Hudson-Odoi played a ball into the path of Giroud, who just missed the target from inside the box.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when White shown his second yellow card of the game for his foul on Hudson-Odoi.

Both teams pressed forward in the closing stages of the match but were forced to settle for a point each at Stamford Bridge.