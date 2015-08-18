Chelsea pair omitted from Nigeria squad

Sunday Oliseh's first squad as Nigeria coach has seen him omit Chelsea players John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses, as they prepare for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania.

Oliseh, appointed in July, has omitted midfielder Mikel and winger Moses from his 18-man squad for the clash in Dar es Salaam on September 4.

The Nigerian Football Federation alluded to the omission of the pair in the statement revealing their squad.

"There are a number of surprises, in line with Oliseh's earlier pledge to make current form and first -level football key indices for selection to the Super Eagles," the NFF statement read.

"There are goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, midfielder Izunna Ernest Uzochukwu and forwards Emem Eduok, Sylvester Igboun and Moses Simon."

Neither Moses (24 caps) nor Mikel (64) appeared in the English champions' first two Premier League matches this term.