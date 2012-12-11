Chelsea players mobbed at Japanese Starbucks

Defender Ferreira purchased a 'Yokohama Starbucks' coffee mug as a souvenir but goalkeeper Cech opted to save his money as dozens of fans in Chelsea shirts swarmed around them.

Picking up a small size coffee, Cech asked his team-mate: "Do you want to drink here or go back [to the hotel]?"

Closely watched by team security, the players patiently signed autographs and posed for photos with fans as they waited before Ferreira nervously replied: "Go back."

Japanese fans were thrilled at the surprise visit by their idols.

"Brilliant!" 21-year-old student Shohei Tanimura told Reuters. "That was lucky. I only came in for a quick coffee. Cech was huge. He's even bigger than he looks on TV."

Chelsea's jet-lagged players had just finished training ahead of Thursday's Club World Cup semi-final against Mexico's Monterrey in Yokohama.

The English side, who last week became the first holders to exit the Champions League at the group stage, are under pressure to win the tournament in the Far East.

Chelsea are expected to meet Libertadores Cup holders Corinthians in the final on December 16. The Brazilian side play Egypt's Al-Ahly in Wednesday's first semi-final.