Chelsea report: high-profile Barcelona star to join on loan

Chelsea are pursuing a deal for a Barcelona star that could stand to benefit their marketing capabilities.

Thomas Tuchel's search for a wing-back to cover for Marcos Alonso has led him to pursue Sergino Dest, the young American right-back at Barcelona who can play on the opposite side, according to GiveMeSport.

Recently Tuchel was forced to deploy Callum Hudson-Odoi on the left of his defence, with Malang Sarr pushing forward from centre-back to provide a left-footed option. Dest has more experience of this position, however, and is perhaps a better defensive option.

As a US men's national team international, too, the youngster has added stateside marketability – along with current no.10 Christian Pulisic – as Chelsea look to increase their profile across the Atlantic.

Dest has featured sporadically under new boss Xavi but with the return of cult hero Dani Alves, has a big job on his hands trying to hold down a right-back spot.

The cash-strapped Catalans might even be convinced to part with the £25m signing from Ajax, too, should Dest sufficiently impress were he to move to Stamford Bridge. Alonso, after all is nearing the completion of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea missed out on Lucas Digne, another one of their targets, after the Frenchman – who has also played for Barcelona – completed a move to Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee. Emerson has been touted to return from his Lyon loan, too.

Dest is valued at £16m on Transfermarkt.

