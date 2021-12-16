Chelsea report: Blues set to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea want to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan and recreate the strike partnership that scored Inter Milan the Scudetto last season.

Fichajes reports that the Argentine is high up on the list of players that Thomas Tuchel is keen on bringing to Stamford Bridge, with the Blues struggling for strikes from their attackers this season.

Martinez and Lukaku were a formidable partnership in Serie A, while the current Inter star has proven that he can work on his own without Lukaku there, too.

Many have noted that his speed and movement is a perfect contrast to Lukaku's more rugged style – though Martinez is a much more rounded footballer than given credit for and offers a strong aerial presence in attack.

The deal may well be a difficult one to strike, however.

Martinez only signed a new contract with Inter Milan recently. The 24-year-old is highly regarded at the San Siro and was valued at £60m over the summer: that figure would have increased by now and Inter may even demand as much as the £100m they received for Lukaku.

Though Inter had somewhat of a firesale over the last transfer window as they quickly shifted as many of stars out of the door as they could get money for, investment may be just around the corner with rumours of takeovers – and by the time Chelsea ready a bid for the summer, the Italian champions could be in an entirely new financial situation.

The Blues, too, have to speculate before they accumulate. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner are believed to be available for the right price – and it's unlikely new attackers will arrive before the current ones leave.

Chelsea take on Everton tonight in the Premier League.