Chelsea report: Blues striker hunt isn’t over as attention turns to Marcus Thuram

Chelsea are pursuing a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram despite already bringing in Joao Felix this month, say reports.

The Blues forked out €11m (opens in new tab) to sign the Portugal international on loan until the end of the season from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

But there is speculation in Germany that the west London club want to further bolster their attack during the mid-season window.

Chelsea have already signed Joao Felix on loan this month (Image credit: Getty)

Sky Germany (opens in new tab) reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Chelsea are after a “finisher” and says Thuram is a “serious option” being discussed at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League side are now weighing up a bid, although the France international doesn’t want to leave midway through the season.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thuram was part of the France squad that reached the World Cup final in Qatar last month, setting up Kylian Mbappe’s late equaliser in normal time before the eventual penalty heartache against Argentina.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga club and could therefore be available as a free agent at the end of the season.

But Chelsea might not have the patience to wait that long as they look to claw back some ground following a difficult first half to the season.

Graham Potter has come under pressure recently after the Blues were knocked out of both domestic cups and slumped to 10th in the Premier League standings.

Thuram, who is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has been in fine form for Gladbach this term, scoring 10 goals in 15 Bundesliga games.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are among a number of clubs linked with a move for Brighton's Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, but the midfielder says he is in no haste to leave the Seagulls.

The Blues have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, with Benfica refusing to budge on their asking price.

Meanwhile, Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries are said to have been identified as potential right-back targets, with Reece James out injured.