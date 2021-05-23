Chelsea secure top-four spot despite Aston Villa loss

Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League next season after securing fourth place in the Premier League, despite their 2-1 at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Blue showed their intent early on and produced the first chance of the game three minutes in when Mason Mount received a long ball forward before getting his shot away but the attacker missed timed his strike and skewed it wide from just inside the box.

The visitors had another chance to break the deadlock in the 15th minute as Timo Werner kept the ball alive from the corner to pick out Ben Chilwell at the back post, who volleyed the ball straight at the keeper.

Mount missed a golden opportunity to hand Chelsea the lead in the 24th minute when he was played in by Azpilicueta but could only manage to blast his half volley over the crossbar.

Villa had their first shot at goal three minutes later when Traore tried his luck from distance but bent his effort just wide of goal.

Despite Chelsea's dominance, Villa took the lead in the 43rd minute when Traore fired his effort into the back of the net against his former club as the game went into the break 1-0 in favour of the home side.

Chelsea nearly levelled matters a minute into the second half when Werner's cross was met by Pulisic but he sliced it badly and it deflected off target and out for a corner.

Villa were then awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute when Traore was brought down in the box. El Ghazi stepped up to make it 2-0 from 12 yards.

Mount should have reduced the deficit a minute later but the winger fired his effort from distance just wide of the target.

Chelsea then had the ball in the back of the net in the 58th minute when Werner slotted the ball form from close range but VAR flagged his effort for offside.

The Blue did manage to pull a goal back in the 70th minute when Chilwell guided the ball home, although Martinez clawed the ball away but the ball was well over the line.

he visitors were then reduced to 10 minutes just before the final whistle when Azpilicueta was shown his marching orders after he swang a left hand which caught the Villa captain in the face.

Villa managed to hold on to their lead over Chelsea until the final whistle to snatch all three points but Chelsea still managed to secure their place in next season Champions League following Leicester's defeat to Spurs.