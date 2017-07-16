Chelsea send Van Ginkel for third PSV loan spell

Chelsea have loaned midfielder Marco van Ginkel to PSV for the 2017-18 season.

Van Ginkel will return to PSV for a third loan spell in a move that was confirmed by the Dutch side on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has been on Chelsea's books since signing from Vitesse in 2013, but has rarely featured for the first team, making only two Premier League appearances before embarking on loan spells with AC Milan and Stoke City.

Van Ginkel then spent six months on loan at PSV in 2015-16, winning the Eredivisie, and had a similar stint at Philips Stadion in the second half of last season.

PSV and Chelsea have reached an agreement for a one-year loan deal for Marco van Ginkel. More info to come. July 16, 2017

He will now spend a full campaign with the club as they look to reclaim the title from Feyenoord.

The Netherlands international, who has not played for the national side for a year, is under contract with Chelsea until 2019.