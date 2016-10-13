Chelsea sign record-breaking £900m kit deal

Chelsea have signed the largest kit deal in Premier League history, which will net them £900million over the next 15 years.

The Stamford Bridge side confirmed on Thursday that they had agreed "the largest commercial deal in the club's history" with American sportswear giants Nike, having cancelled an agreement with their German rivals Adidas six years early.

Reports also suggest the deal eclipses the 10-year £750m sum agreed between Manchester United and Adidas in 2014.

The eye-watering figures pale into insignificance, however, when compared to LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, who annually rake in an estimated €140m from Adidas and €155m from Nike respectively to have their kits made.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "This is an incredibly exciting and important deal for the club.

"Like Chelsea, Nike is known around the world for its excellence and innovation and we look forward to working together in what is sure to be a successful partnership.

"We believe Nike will be able to support our growth into new markets as well as helping us maintain our place among the world's elite football clubs."

The income could help head coach Antonio Conte, with reports suggesting he has requested an overhaul of Chelsea's squad from owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League after seven games, having ended a three-match winless run before the international break at Hull City.

Conte is thought to be far from impressed with the defence he has inherited at Chelsea, with Leonardo Bonucci thought to be a top target in the last transfer window, before a failure to strike a deal led to a rushed move for David Luiz.