Chelsea silverware will be 'even sweeter' after recent blues, says Raheem Sterling

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling says winning trophies with the west London club will taste 'even sweeter' after the Blues' miserable season.

Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter have both been sacked this term, with former midfielder Frank Lampard now in charge in an interim role.

But that has not gone well either and Chelsea, despite a huge outlay on players over the last two transfer windows, are in 11th place in the Premier League with six games left to play.

Under Lampard, the Blues have lost five games in a row: three in the Premier League and two against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"We are disappointed when we come off the pitch and feel angry and disappointed," Sterling told The Sun (opens in new tab) in an interview.

"There are times when we finish a game you just sit in the changing room looking into space because you can't understand what has just happened.

"It's tough to take. You are always trying to look for a positive solution. There will be conversations, players trying to come to terms with what has happened in the last 10 minutes or so. It's not easy."

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer and Sterling is confident the club can move forward soon.

"We need to look in the right direction and look to whoever comes in as the next manager to build for the future," the former Manchester City forward said.

"I enjoyed my time at my previous club and won a lot of trophies. But I like a new challenge and this is the challenge I signed up for. It will taste even sweeter to win silverware coming from a moment like this than if you were winning every single week.

"The ability in the dressing room is undeniable and if we have someone who can take control of that we are more than capable of challenging every year."