Chelsea star Hazard targets Champions League improvement

Eden Hazard has targeted an improvement in the UEFA Champions League as one of Chelsea's goals for next season.

The Belgium international was influential in a brilliant campaign that saw Jose Mourinho's men win a Premier League and League Cup double, and his individual brilliance was recognised with the PFA and Football Writers' Player of the Year awards.

However, Chelsea's domestic dominance was not reflected on the continent as they crashed out of the Champions League last-16 to Paris Saint-Germain.

Diminutive forward Hazard will be a keen observer of Saturday's final between Barcelona and Juventus in Berlin, but would much rather be taking the field with his team-mates.

"It's always good to see the final, but it's better if you play in it," he told Sky Sports.

"This season it was not [to be] for Chelsea, but I hope next season we will be in the final."

After a long campaign with Chelsea, Hazard was part of the squad for the club's post-season trip to Thailand and Australia.

Hazard is not on his holidays just yet, though, as first he joins Belgium for a double-header against France and Wales.

"I am a little bit tired but I am ready to play in both the games," he added. "I want to go on holiday, but I still have one week to work and to win the games."