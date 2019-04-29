Chelsea still in the dark over summer transfer plans as appeal process drags on

The Stamford Bridge club were handed a two-window transfer ban by FIFA in March after being judged to have breached rules over the signing of foreign minors.

Chelsea’s plans for this summer’s transfer window have had to be put on hold while they await a decision.

The club hope that they will at least have their ban delayed, as Barcelona did in the past, or reduced, as Real Madrid previously managed after going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, the Evening Standard has reported that a source has said proceedings are “still ongoing” and a decision “isn’t imminent yet”, despite reports that a decision could be made this week.

The Blues look set to lose star player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid at the end of the season, although Christian Pulisic will arrive from Borussia Dortmund after a deal was agreed in January.

Maurizio Sarri’s side remain in the dark over whether they will be able to strengthen their squad in the summer, with the club currently fourth in the Premier League with two games remaining.

