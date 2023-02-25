Chelsea Supporters' Trust 'appalled' by death threats sent to Graham Potter

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust has issued a strong statement condemning the death threats recently sent to manager Graham Potter.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday ahead of this weekend's London derby against Tottenham, Potter revealed he had been sent death threats by email following the Blues' struggles since his appointment in October.

"The world is tough for everybody," he said. "We’re going through an energy crisis, a cost of living crisis, and people are striking every other week. Things are difficult so nobody wants to hear about the poor old Premier League manager.

"Nevertheless, when you ask me questions: 'Is it hard? Is it tough? Is it nice to hear?', as much as I've had support, I've had some not particularly nice emails come through that want me to die, want my kids to die. Obviously, that's not pleasant to receive."

In a statement on Saturday' the Chelsea Supporters' Trust reacted to the manager's quotes.

"The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust is appalled that Graham Potter and his family have been subjected to death threats," they said.

"The actions of these individuals are disgusting, and they do not represent Chelsea FC supporters. No manager and their family should be subjected to any threats of this nature - we are deeply disappointed.

"While debate and criticism regarding personnel and performances are part of the game, this must never escalate into abusive behaviour directed at individuals and family members."

And they added: "These threats are beyond unacceptable and we support any subsequent investigation."

Chelsea have won just two of their last 14 Premier League games and are down in 10th place ahead of Sunday's derby away to Tottenham.