Chelsea in talks with Lavezzi but Inter move is likely

Ezequiel Lavezzi's agent claims the player has held talks with Chelsea but Inter remain favourites to sign the PSG forward.

Lavezzi's representative Alessandro Moggi also told Sport Mediaset that Barcelona are keeping tabs on the 30-year-old Argentina international.

"Inter are certainly showing the greatest interest in the player, but there are also many other clubs in Europe keen on him, including Chelsea and Barcelona," Moggi said. "We are talking to Chelsea."

Lavezzi has started just five matches for PSG this season and is out of contract at the end of the campaign, although Moggi added that the Ligue 1 champions are keen to retain the player as they compete for trophies on four fronts.

"Maybe he will even leave next summer, without forgetting that even PSG have expressed their intention of renewing his contract," he said.