Chelsea target Koulibaly would be happy to play in Premier League
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is keen to move to the Premier League at some stage in his career, but does not expect it to be this year.
Kalidou Koulibaly says he would be happy if speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League one day comes true but expects to stay at Napoli for next season.
The defender was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claiming Antonio Conte's men were ready to pay €58million to secure a deal.
But Koulibaly is under contract with Napoli until 2021 having signed a new deal last September and he is not expecting to be on the move.
The 25-year-old, though, appears to be a fan of England's top flight and played in the country during Senegal's 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Barnet on Thursday.
"It would make me happy to come and play here, but now I have to go to Napoli," centre-back Koulibaly said to talkSPORT.
"It is my first time in London and it was amazing.
"In the future you never know. Now I concentrate on my club and we will see next season what I have to do.
"I think I will stay in Napoli but you never know. I can't talk about it now. We will see."
Koulibaly joined Napoli from Belgian club Genk in 2014.
