'Chelsea target' Muto makes Mainz move

Having been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, Yoshinori Muto has agreed a deal to join Bundesliga side Mainz on a four-year deal.

The Japan international striker was reported to be a target for Jose Mourinho, having impressed for FC Tokyo since coming through the club's youth academy.

However, following 10 goals in 16 J.League games this term, the 22-year-old will instead link up with compatriot Shinji Okazaki at the Coface Arena.

"We've been watching Yoshinori Muto for a long time now because we're certain he suits Mainz 05 and our style of play," manager Martin Schmidt told the club's official website.

"He's quick, agile, and a very technical forward for the flanks, who will bring further quality in this position."

Sporting manager Christian Heidel added: "We've been sure for a long time that Yoshinori Muto has the quality we've been searching for the wings and up front and we took to him very well during talks in Tokyo.

"We're delighted he has chosen us, he also made his decision to sign for Mainz 05 well-known from a sporting perspective."