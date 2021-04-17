Chelsea transfer news: Blues interested in Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are reportedly keen on a move for Jude Bellingham, as transfer speculation around the Borussia Dortmund midfielder inevitably grows.

Bellingham shone in Dortmund’s 4-2 aggregate defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals, producing a pair of fine midfield displays and scoring an excellent opener in the second leg. He also bagged his first Bundesliga goal in a 3-2 win at Stuttgart last weekend.

According to Eurosport, Chelsea are the club currently most interested, although a move this summer appears unlikely.

The England international only joined Dortmund from Birmingham City last July and the Germans will be determined to keep hold of him for the time being, especially with there being a distinct possibility that both Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho leave the club in the next transfer window.

Bellingham is thought to be happy to remain with Dortmund next season, even if, as looks probable, they won’t be playing Champions League football.

It's been a disappointing campaign domestically for BVB, who find themselves seven points adrift of fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt with only six games to go, although they have reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup).

Liverpool and Manchester City are among the other clubs said to have been keeping tabs on the rising star.

Stourbridge-born Bellingham only made his Birmingham debut at the beginning of last season, becoming their youngest ever player at the age of 16 years and 38 days, but took the Championship by storm to earn his big move to the 1997 Champions League winners.

He scored on his Dortmund debut back in September and has gone on to make a further 38 appearances for the eight-time German champions.

