Chelsea transfer news: Federico Chiesa reportedly targeted in "monster" £84m bid

Chelsea want Juventus star Federico Chiesa and are launching a "monster" bid to get him for the second half of the season.

That's according to Calciomercato, who say that the Italian is a target for the Blues, who are still looking to strengthen their squad, despite the riches that they have in attack.

Chelsea beat Chiesa's Juventus in the Champions League last night to book their place in the next round of the competition. Chiesa impressed in the reverse tie, however, scoring against Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chiesa is left-footed but can function on either side of the pitch, with his dynamism and drive being of particular interest to Tuchel. He looked particularly good at Euro 2020 and given that he isn't a huge name just yet, he may be content to fight for a place with other players.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of rumours linking him to Liverpool too, who may be looking for a successor to Mohamed Salah in attack.

Tuchel already has the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi to choose from in his forward line behind Romelu Lukaku - but speculation is rife that one or more may look to leave west London imminently.

Pulisic has been rumoured to be departing Stamford Bridge with Liverpool again interested. Barcelona may also look to take the Pennsylvanian, who has struggled for consistency since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Ziyech, too, hasn't been able to hold down a regular spot for the Blues and may be sacrificed, while Mount has emerged as a surprise target for Liverpool in recent days.

Chelsea are currently top of the league and eyeing their first title in four years.