Chelsea were denied a penalty - Terry

John Terry feels Chelsea should have been awarded a penalty in the 0-0 Champions League draw with Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.

Cesc Fabregas was seemingly brought down by Dynamo defender Sergiy Rybalka inside the area during the opening 45 minutes at the Olympic Stadium, but referee Damir Skomina opted not to blow his whistle.

"We kept a clean sheet which is a positive and it is not a bad result, but I think we deserved to win," Terry told the Chelsea website.

"The first half was a lot better than the second. We created a few chances, Willian's free-kick hit the bar, and there was the penalty that for me maybe was one, that wasn't given.

"We were unlucky not to score and we are disappointed not to win, even if they had a couple of half-chances as well. We came here to win the game and there were some good performances."

The draw in Kiev, together with Porto's 2-0 win at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv, leaves Chelsea third in Group G with four points from three matches played. Terry though is confident they can progress to the knockout stages if they win their home games.

"We move on and it is important now we go back to the Bridge and we have to win our home games. Big Champions League nights in front of our home support, under the floodlights, is where we want to be so it is in our hands and we feel comfortable with that.

"We are a great side and we will get there with the hunger and the ambition that is in the squad. You don’t win trophies year after year without that hunger in the belly. We are collectively together, the players, the manager and the fans and we will be alright."

Chelsea's next match in the Champions League is the return fixture at home to Dynamo on November 4.