Chelsea without injured defender Reece James for Southampton visit

Reece James will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Southampton due to continued ankle trouble.

Boss Thomas Tuchel also revealed the full-back would miss next week’s World Cup qualifiers with England, despite having been called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad this week.

Mason Mount is fit after a minor knock, but N’Golo Kante (self-isolation) and Christian Pulisic (ankle) are also missing this weekend.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is closing in on a return to fitness and could even be in contention at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has yet to play this season due to a troublesome calf injury. He was on the bench for Saints’ opening-day defeat at Everton, before the problem flared up once more.

The visitors will be without Armando Broja, who is ineligible under the terms of his loan deal from Chelsea, while Jack Stephens (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Niguez, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Sarr.

Southampton (provisional squad): McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Walcott, Tella, A. Armstrong, Adams, Long, S. Armstrong.