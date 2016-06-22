Chelsea youngster Musonda extends Betis stay

Charly Musonda will remain on loan at Real Betis for the 2016-17 season following an agreement to extend his stay with Chelsea.

Musonda spent the second half of the previous campaign with Betis and made 16 Liga appearances, 13 as part of the starting XI, as they finished 10th.

The 19-year-old Belgian will spend the next full season in Andalusia, playing under former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet.

Musonda is excited to have the opportunity to continue his development in the Spanish top flight.

"I am very happy. This year was very good and I hope the next will be too," he told Betis' official website.

"It is good for my progression to play and learn here. Playing in a Liga team is very good and Betis is perfect for this.

"The mission for the club is very big next year and I am very happy to be part of this project. Hopefully it will go very well for Betis.

"Last season we met our goal. We want to do better next season and finish higher than 10th."