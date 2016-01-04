Chelsea's Bamford returns from Palace loan

Crystal Palace have confirmed the end of Patrick Bamford's loan deal from Chelsea after the striker labelled his stint at Selhurst Park as "terrible".

The England Under-21 international moved to Palace on a season-long deal in July but found first-team opportunities difficult to come by under Alan Pardew.

Following Palace's 0-0 draw with Swansea City on December 28, Bamford stated his intention to end the deal early, telling reporters: "It has been terrible. No one wants to sit on the bench and not play."

Bamford later apologised for his remarks, saying they were taken out of context, but the 22-year-old has now returned to Stamford Bridge.

A host of Premier League clubs and Championship leaders Middlesbrough are reported to be interested in signing Bamford - who has previously spent time on loan with MK Dons and Derby County.