Chelsea's new signing Mykhailo Mudryk 'had good impact' vs Liverpool – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he was pleased with the debut of new signing Mykhailo Mudryk against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Mudryk completed a move to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk last weekend in a move which could cost up to £89m and the 22-year-old watched from the stands as the Blues beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The Ukrainian international started on the bench against Liverpool on Saturday, but was introduced after 55 minutes by Potter as a replacement for Lewis Hall.

Mudryk had a couple of half chances, one after he had dribbled past Joe Gomez and hit a shot into the side netting.

The winger looked dangerous in his first appearance and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp brought on Trent Alexander-Arnold in an attempt to contain him after James Milner was booked for bringing down the Ukrainian in full flight.

"He's not played football for a while he’s been on a mid-season break so we had to manage his minutes," Potter told BT Sport after the game. "He's still in that phase.

"But I think you could see his quality and thought he had a good impact on the game."

The match at Anfield finished goalless, leaving Liverpool in eighth and Chelsea in 10th, with both teams on 29 points.