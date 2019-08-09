Cheltenham duo suspended for Scunthorpe visit

Cheltenham will be without suspended duo Rohan Ince and Luke Varney for the visit of Scunthorpe in Sky Bet League Two.

Midfielder Ince, who was dismissed on debut at Leyton Orient last weekend after throwing a water bottle which struck the fourth official, begins a three-match ban and could face further punishment from the Football Association.

Striker Varney will be absent for one match having been sent off for two bookable offences at Brisbane Road.

Centre-back Jacob Greaves could be involved for the Robins after joining on loan from Hull on Thursday.

Injured Scunthorpe duo Jordan Hallam and Kevin Van Veen will miss the trip to Whaddon Road.

Midfielder Hallam suffered a hamstring problem last weekend, while forward Van Veen is set to be absent for three to four weeks due to a knee issue.

Iron forward John McAtee faces a late fitness test after sustaining a hamstring injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sheffield Wednesday.

Andy Dales (hamstring), Clayton Lewis (thigh), Levi Sutton (knee ligaments) and Lewis Butroid (ankle) remain sidelined, while James Perch sits out the second game of a three-match suspension.