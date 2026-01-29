Is Pedro Porro injured this weekend? Tottenham Hotspur dealt huge blow over key defender

Tottenham look to be without defender Pedro Porro for a number of weeks.

The Spurs defender has been an ever-present since he joined the club from Sporting in 2023, having now made 139 appearances for the club.

But one of Thomas Frank's regulars is now set for a spell on the sidelines, with a key run of fixtures approaching for the Lilywhites.

Is Tottenham defender Pedro Porro fit to face Manchester City this weekend?

Porro last played during the 2-2 draw at Burnley, where the Spain international was deployed as a right-wing back in Frank's 3-5-2 system at Turf Moor.

He then didn't feature against Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, as Spurs won 2-0, thanks to goals from Randal Kolo-Muani and Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank (Image credit: Getty Images)

As confirmed by a club statement earlier this week, Porro is set to be out of action for at least four weeks.

"The full-back picked up the problem in the first half of our 2-2 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday where he was withdrawn at half-time, replaced by Destiny Udogie," the communication began.

"Pedro hasn't travelled, unfortunately he’s picked up a hamstring injury, so he’ll be out for four weeks."

That news comes as a big blow for Tottenham, who are under increasing pressure to turn things around in the Premier League.

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Manchester City coming next, the tough games are coming thick and fast for Spurs, with the onus on turning around their recent fortunes.

They are yet to win in the Premier League in 2026, last winning against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park back on December 28.

There has been some suggestion that Frank is facing pressure to save his job, and with Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle and Arsenal to come in four consecutive fixtures, it could be a vital period for the Dane.

FourFourTwo admits it may be hard for the ex-Brentford boss to save his job should this poor form domestically continue.