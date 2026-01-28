How to watch Liverpool vs Qarabag: Live streams, TV coverage, preview as the Reds look to finish league phase with win at Anfield

Watch Liverpool vs Qarabag today as the Reds look to secure a top-eight spot against the Azerbaijani outfit, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Liverpool lost out against Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend but will be looking to earn a much-needed win against Qarabag at Anfield.

The Reds are on course for a top-eight finish in the Champions League and currently reside in 4th position in the league-phase standings.

Qarabag have enjoyed a solid campaign and are well placed for progression. They have ten points and, should results go their way, they may not require a win this evening.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Qarabag online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Qarabag for free?

You can watch Liverpool vs Qarabag for free in Ireland, where public broadcaster RTÉ has the rights to one game per week.

TV viewers will find the action on RTÉ 2, with a Liverpool vs Qarabag free live stream at the RTÉ Player website. Coverage is geo-restricted to the Republic of Ireland.

Watch Liverpool vs Qarabag from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Liverpool vs Qarabag is on and find your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Liverpool vs Qarabag in the UK

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Liverpool vs Qarabag in the US

Liverpool vs Qarabag will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Liverpool vs Qarabag in Australia

Champions League lovers in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Qarabag live via Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Liverpool vs Qarabag: Champions League preview

Liverpool's Champions League campaign has been almost as good as it gets, despite two defeats against Galatasaray and PSV Eindhoven.

In the driving seat for a top-eight spot, Qarabag should be a routine victory for the Reds, but stranger things have happened.

Liverpool are two points clear of ninth-placed Barcelona, and a success against Qarabag should see them through; even a draw may turn out to be enough.

Mohamed Salah scored against Marseille in their penultimate league-phase clash, and the Egyptian is likely to partner Hugo Ekitike in attack, with Alexander Isak still sidelined.

Qarabag have never progressed past the group stage of a UCL campaign before, but look good value for a place in the knockout stages this season.

They sit two clear of Napoli outside the knockout berths, but a loss on Merseyside might still yield success in terms of qualification, although there is still so much to be decided.

Brazilian playmaker Kady Borges is on the sidelines with an unknown injury, and striker Ramil Sheydayev is ineligible at Anfield.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 3-0 Qarabag

The Reds should ease through in the top eight if they play how they did against Marseille.