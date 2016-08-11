Cherchesov brands World Cup aim 'irresponsible' after taking Russia job

Russia have appointed Stanislav Cherchesov as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The Russian Football Union announced on Thursday that the former Spartak Moscow boss has succeeded Leonid Slutsky, who stepped down following his side's group-stage exit from Euro 2016.

Cherchesov, a former goalkeeper who won 39 caps for his country, has been tasked with leading Russia at their home World Cup in two years' time after guiding Legia Warsaw to the domestic double in Poland last season.

But the 52-year-old claims it would be "irresponsible" to claim he will be laying down plans to lift the trophy in 2018.

"We need to stop complaining and underestimating ourselves," he said. "I'm used to aiming for the top but it would be irresponsible to say I'm planning to win the World Cup.

"Our first step will be establish a side and assess where we really are at the moment."

Cherchesov's first game in charge will be a friendly against Turkey later this month.