Cherries must show United front to conquer Newcastle – Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe wants his side to produce the same performance that defeated Manchester United when they head to Newcastle.

The Cherries collected a first win in five Premier League matches as they recorded a hard-earned 1-0 victory over United at a rain-soaked Vitality Stadium.

But Howe knows all those efforts will count for little if Bournemouth fail to deliver when they head to St James’ Park to tackle a Newcastle side buoyed by their 3-2 win at West Ham.

“Last week was great. We were really pleased with the performance, but the most important thing now is to hit that mark each week,” said Howe.

“Newcastle have some exceptional individuals. What we know is that we need to produce that Manchester United performance and if we do that, we can do well.”

Bournemouth have now kept three successive clean sheets and Howe wants his defenders to continue their mean streak.

“I will just be saying to the team to continue their good work when out of possession,” Howe said.

“We need to show the same mentality we have in recent weeks.

“I have been really pleased with that side of our game, we have had a steeliness which has made a big difference and we want that to become part of our DNA.”

Bournemouth will be without suspended midfielder Jefferson Lerma on Saturday after he collected a fifth yellow card in the game against United.

Howe feels the Colombia international is always going to be prone to cautions.

“I think the difficulty is, with the type of player he is, Jefferson is going to pick up those cards,” the Bournemouth manager said at a press conference.

“The ones for indiscipline, like time-wasting, are the ones that you want to wipe out but, with the speed of the Premier League, you can be a fraction late (in a tackle) and pick up a card.

“Both him and Philip Billing have given us that aggression which we have perhaps not always had, so we need to accept that they are going to pick up bookings with that.”

Midfielder Dan Gosling could soon return to the squad following the troublesome hip problem he sustained in the summer.

“Dan has trained this week and has trained well. We are really pleased with his progress,” Howe said.

“He adds that experience and positivity to the group, and he has trained for the last couple of weeks now.

“He has really hit the ground running since returning from injury and we are pleased with him.”