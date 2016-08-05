Cheshire Police confirm attempted burglary amid Rooney reports

Cheshire Police have launched an investigation into an attempted burglary in Prestbury, amid reports the home targeted belonged to Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

The Sun claimed masked raiders attempted to get into Rooney's £6million mansion while the England star was taking part in his testimonial game against Everton at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

According to The Sun, "lights and sirens blared as elaborate security systems detected the potential intrusion, bringing a swarm of cops racing to the property. Within minutes, they had scrambled a helicopter and three patrol cars, while dog handlers scoured the mansion grounds".

A Cheshire police statement read: "Cheshire Police has launched an investigation following an attempted burglary at an address in Prestbury.

"The incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 9.00pm on Wednesday 3rd August in the Chelford Road area.

"Officers went to the address and conducted a full search of the local area and were unable to find any trace of the offender."

Rooney's wife Coleen and three sons were all at Old Trafford and not present at the property at the time of the incident.