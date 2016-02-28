Chicharito scores in Leverkusen loss

Despite his club failing to secure any points, Javier Hernandez scored a consolation goal in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 loss at Mainz on Sunday.

The Mexican international tallied in the 65th minute, after the home side had already scored all of its goals. The second-half strike — a header from point-blank range after a long free kick was redirected toward Hernandez inside the box — was his 14th Bundesliga goal of the season, good for fourth place in the league's Golden Boot race.

Hernandez now has 23 goals in all competitions for the German club this season.