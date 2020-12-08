Chiefs are confident, but not highly confident - Blom after indifferent start

Kaizer Chiefs utility player Njabulo Blom says Amakhosi are confident following a good performance against PWD Bamenda in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The Soweto giants have struggled in the league so far this season which has seen them occupy the 13th spot on the DSTV Premiership log standings.

Gavin Hunt’s men had a break from local action with Caf Champions League action as they advanced to the first round after beating Cameroonian outfit PWD Bamenda 1-0 on aggregate in the preliminary round.

Chiefs will now have too turn their attention back to local action as they face Black Leopards on Wednesday evening and Blom says their confidence is growing although also admitting that they are not hitting their peak just yet.

"I think we are confident, not highly confident but we have a good confidence, because we just had a very good performance against the team from Cameroon," the 20-year-old told Chiefs' media team.

"Although the results didn't come the way we wanted – we wanted to win home and away, but we managed to beat them away and couldn't steal the points [on Saturday].

"But I'm very happy with the guys' performance, and I think we are going to give it our best on Wednesday."