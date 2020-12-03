Chiefs Champions League opponents believe anything is possible in return leg

PWD Bamenda head coach David Pagou says that Kaizer Chiefs realised there was no difference between the two sides as the Glamour Boys take a 1-0 lead into the Caf Champions League preliminary round second-leg match on Friday.

Chiefs arrived back in South Africa on Tuesday after coming away with a narrow 1-0 win from Cameroon thanks to a Erick Mathoho goal in the 86th minute. Gavin Hunt would have been pleased to get the vital away goal but with Itumeleng Khune saving a late penalty it could have been a different story.

Now heading into the second-leg Pagou feels his charges can learn from the defeat to the Soweto giants, who scored the only goal of the match through.

"We saw here that the boys could score. There was the possibility of [us] scoring. The South Africans scored a goal against the run of play at an unexpected time due to a lack of concentration of my players," Pagou said on Lindomp Table Sport.

"I think they have realized that there is no difference. That it's a football game and that we can be equal on the field and that even if we are not the same in terms of organization, financially, infrastructure, on the field we can be equal because it is 11 men who compete and the best wins.

"Whoever develops better, who has more experience, determination wins the match by doing the right thing. Because only determination is not enough, you can have it and put the foot down, or the outside when you don't have to," he continued.

"You must have all the values mentioned. I believe that anything is possible for us. We conceded a goal here, we have a disadvantage for the return because the opponent scored here. We are going to play our last chance to the maximum. If it's 10, 20 or 30% we will play them hard."

"They realized that our backs were against the wall. The return leg is the only alternative we have. We will have to score a goal there and try to put in a second when the opportunity arises. It is in this spirit that we have when preparing for this match, calmly, without any pressure," he concluded.

The winner on aggregate between Bamenda and Chiefs will face Angolan outfit CD Primeiro de Agosto in the first round tie.