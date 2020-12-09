Chiefs come back to hold Leopard in four goal thriller

Kaizer Chiefs came back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The visitors got off to the perfect start and took the lead in the 12th minute when a terrible back-pass by Itumeleng Khune fell straight to Ovidy Karuru, who slotted the ball into an empty net.

Leopards then doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Karuru latched on to a delivery from Tebogo Makobela to header the ball home to make it 2-0.

Lidoda Duvha thought they made it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark when Rodney Ramagalela found the back of the net but he was flagged for offside.

Khune then came to his sides rescue in the 37th minute when he produced a good save to keep out Abubaka's volley before Makobrla saw his strike sail inches wide of the upright.

Leopards held on to their two-goal lead over Amakhosi as the game went into the half time break.

Hunt made a double change at the start of the second half as Lazarous Kambole and Bernard Parker came on to replace Lebogang Manyama and Anthony Akumu, respectively.

Karuru then had a chance to complete his hat-trick and get Leopards third in the 59th minute but Khune closed down the angle well to clear the ball away from danger.

Amakhosi then managed to pull a goal back in the 69th minute when they found the back of the net after the ball deflected off of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo after being played through by Parker.

The home side then made their third change of the game in the 73rd minute when Leonardo Castro was replaced by Siphelele Ntshangase.

Ngcobo nearly bagged his brace four minutes later but was unable to guide his effort towards goal as he hit the side netting.

Amakhosi eventually drew the game level in the 86th minute when Khama Billiat capitalised on on a rebound off the woodwork to tap the ball home.

Both sides pressed forward in the closing stages of the game as they went in search of the winning goal but were forced to share the spoils at the FNB Stadium.