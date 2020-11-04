Chiefs drop points against TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs were forced to share the spoils with TS Galaxy after playing out to a goalless draw at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening, writes DYLAN APPOLIS.

Amakhosi were with the services of Keletso Sifama but saw the return of Erick Mathoho in place of Siyabonga Ngezana, while Leonardo Castro was replaced by Bernard Park up front.

The Soweto giants came out with intent and nearly broke the deadlock in the fourth minute when Lebogang Manyama delivered an inviting free-kick into the area but neither Khama Billiat nor Mathoho were able to make any contact with the ball.

Galaxy had their first real chance of the game when Tshegofatso Nyama found space before unleashing an effort at goal but Daniel Akpeyi was on hand to make a diving save to deny the midfielder.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty in the 27th minute after Lindokuhle Mbatha was caught in a tackle by Kgotso Moleko. Wade Lekay stepped up but failed to convert from the spot-kick as he rattled the woodwork.

Galaxy had another opportunity to take the lead just before the break after Lekay played a ball to Karabo Tshepe, who narrowly missed the target as his effort sailed over the target.

The two sides could not be separated as the game went into the half time break locked at 0-0.

Gavin Hunt made an early chance in the second half when Castro came on to replace Manyama as they look to bolster their attacking options

Castro made his presence felt moments later when he tried to connect with a cross into the box from Billiat but the forward was ruled offside.

Amakhosi then made a double chance in the 62nd minute as Anthony Akumu and Kearyn Baccus was brought on for Katsande and Ngcobo, respectively.

Parker should have handed Amakhosi the lead in the 69th minute but the veteran striker failed to hit the target after being played through on goal by Billiat.

Chiefs continued to push forward in search of a goal after 70 minutes of play but Castro nodded his effort over the crossbar.

The visitors had a chance of their own six minutes later but Akpeyi did well to rush off his line to deny Mogalia.

Both sides pressed forward in search of a winning goal in the closing stages of the game but were forced to settle for a point each in Soweto.