Chiefs held to goalless draw in Caf Champions League opener

Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 0-0 draw by Guinean side Horoya in their Caf Champions League Group C clash at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Gavin Hunt made just one change to his starting line-up from their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United over the weekend, as Kearyn Baccus got a start ahead of Njabulo Blom in the midfield.

Chiefs looked to start the game on the front foot and grab an early goal, but it took 17 minutes for their first chance of the game as Bernard Parker was teed up by Samir Nurkovic outside the box, but the veteran could not keep his shot down and it flew over the bar.

Nurkovic and Parker combined again on just before the half-hour mark, this time Parker looked to set the Serbian up with a cross into the box but was unable to hit the target with his header.

Horoya grew into the game and almost took the lead just after Nurkovic’s chance, as Mandela Ocansey broke away on the right flank, but his attempted chip sailed wide of the target with Itumeleng Khune well beaten.

Hunt’s men thought they had taken the lead 7 minutes after the break when Nurkovic tapped home, but the assistant had his flag raised for offsides.

Amakhosi kept pushing forward and came close yet again, this time through Leonardo Castro. The Colombian hit a shot from outside the box but it was parried away by shot-stopper Moussa Camara.

Camara was proving difficult to beat as he denied Njabulo Blom and Lebogang Manyama in the closing staged to ensure his team walked away with a point.