Chiefs hit out at unpleasent treatement in Angola

Kaizer Chiefs have hit out at the ministry of health in Angola for making their trip to the country “unpleasant” after returning to South Africa following their victory over Primeiro de Agosto which saw them qualify for the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

The Glamour Boys headed into the second leg clash in Angola knowing they would need to win following a goalless draw in their first leg encounter played at the end of 2020.

Upon arrival in Luanda, in spite of achieving negative test results prior to their departure from OR Tambo International Airport, Amakhosi were forced undergo Covid-19 tests again – much to the frustration of the travelling party.

The club has now further detailed their experience which was made difficult allegedly by the Angolan health minister Silvia Lutucuta.

“We are back home Khosi nation after 3 tough days in Angola. The ministry of health in Angola made it an unpleasant trip but our troops were resilient, remained resolute and did not lose focus,” read the club’s message on social media.

“A huge word of gratitude goes to Primeiro de Agosto, especially their manager Untonesa Sampaio, who went over and above the call of duty to ensure that he helped as much as they could.

“Our Angolan opponents were professional and we are grateful for that. Obrigado Agosto!

“We appreciate the ambassador’s support and hope they deliver the message to the government about the difficulties we encountered.”