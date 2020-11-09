Chiefs to face PWD Bamenda in Caf CL preliminary round

Kaizer Chiefs will take on MTN Elite One Champions PWD Bamenda in the preliminary round of the 2020-21 Total CAF Champions League.

The preliminary round draw for the 2020-21 interclub competition was held on Monday during the online meeting of Caf Organizing Committee for Interclub Competitions and Club Licensing Systems.

Amakhosi will begin the continental campaign in the preliminary round after finishing as runners-up in the Absa Premiership last season behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The first-leg is scheduled to take place between 27-29 November, while the return leg will take place between 4-6 December 2020.

The winner between Amakhosi and PWD Bamenda will then take on Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto in the next round.

Meanwhile, Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side will enter the competition in the first round of the Champions League.