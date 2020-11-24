Chiefs without a win in five after defeat to Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles continued on Tuesday evening as a late goal from Swallows condemned Amakhosi to a 1-0 loss, extending their winless streak to five games across all competitions while Swallows go top of the league table.



Chiefs came into the game looking to build on their 2-2 draw with Arrows over the weekend and coach Gavin Hunt named an unchanged starting line-up.

Swallows brought in Sammy Seabi for Kamohelo Mahlatsi for their only change on the night as they look to continue their solid start to the campaign.

Chiefs, desperate to get back to winning ways, managed to carve out the first chance after a cautious opening 10 minutes. It was the former Sundowns pair in Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat who combined with the Columbian slipping in the Zimbabwean but Billiat could not produce the final pass.

Chiefs were looking threatening from set plays while Swallows looked comfortable to remain patient and wait to pounce on any errors.

Amakhosi began to turn up the heat in the closing stages of the first half and came close to breaking the deadlock when Philani Zulu’s strike came cannoning off the woodwork, with goalkeeper Virgil Vries beaten.

Then on the stroke of half time the Glamour Boys had the ball in the back of the net after Daniel Cardoso bundled the ball over the line following a corner but the goal was disallowed for a foul on the former Amakhosi shot-stopper.

0-0 at the break with Chiefs seemingly in the ascendency.

The second stanza started in a similar fashion to the first with both sides lacking the quality to find the final ball.

While Chiefs continued to threaten from set pieces and counter attacks, Swallows were looking more comfortable on the ball despite not being able to break down the well drilled Chiefs defence.

Hunt looked to influence the game from the bench by brining on Bernard Parker and Njabulo Blom for Lebogang Manyama and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Things began to open up slightly heading into the final stages and with five minutes to go it was the newly promoted team who stunned their visitors as Lebohang Mokoena whipped into a cross which was met by the knee of substitute Joseph Mhlongo which sent the ball flying past Khune and into the Chiefs net.

Chiefs are now winless in five and are next in action in Caf Champions League qualifying on Sunday afternoon.