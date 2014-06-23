Chile do not fear playing Brazil, says Pinilla

Monday's 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Sao Paulo, sealed by late goals from substitutes Leroy Fer and Memphis Depay, represented a disappointing end to a fine Group B campaign for the South Americans.

Chile had already sealed their passage to the next phase, yet headed into the clash with Louis van Gaal's men knowing they could top the group.

Failure to do so means Jorge Sampaoli's men look set to meet the host nation next up, not that striker Pinilla is worried.

"We have enough weapons to take on any opponent," he said. "Now we have a very important game (in the next round) and we cannot fail."

A frustrated Sampaoli claimed the Netherlands - without star striker Robin van Persie and only requiring a draw - were intent only on defending.

He said: "We could not find a solution to a team that only defended and only aspired to have long strikes, not even counter-attacks."

Brazil currently top Group A from Croatia on goal difference, and meet strugglers Cameroon in their final first-round fixture later on Monday.