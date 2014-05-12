Chile medical team overseeing Vidal rehab

The midfielder has spent much of the last few months playing though the pain of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Having helped Juve to a third consecutive Serie A title, Vidal opted for surgery just five weeks ahead of Chile's World Cup opener against Australia on June 13.

Vidal faces a race against time to be fit for the tournament in Brazil, but will be given the best chance to do so by his club, who have allowed Chile staff to monitor his treatment.

A Juve statement read: "Following last week's knee surgery in Barcelona, Arturo Vidal has been granted permission by Juventus Football Club, in agreement with the Chilean Football Federation, to continue his rehabilitation in his home country.

"The Juventus medical staff and their counterparts from the Chilean national team will remain in close contact in order to monitor the player’s progress."

Before having his season curtailed, Vidal had scored 18 goals in 49 appearances for club and country.